Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelin Star chef and host of Saturday Kitchen Glynn Purnell will headline the 2024 Accrington Food Festival on Saturday 1st June.

The event, which will run from 10am-4pm, will see Glynn appear alongside Netflix star Molly Robbins, who returns to compare the festival for the third year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also known as "The Yummy Brummie", Glynn started cooking professionally at the age of 14 in a hotel kitchen, he was quickly promoted and went on to discover his passion for fine dining.

He went on to win the first Michelin Star in Birmingham, and owns three restaurants in the Midlands.

Michelin Star chef author and TV star Glynn Purnell will headline the cooking demonstration area at the 2024 Accrington Food Festival.

At the festival, the TV chef set to cook an exciting dish in the main cooking demonstration area featuring some delicious fish from Bramwells Fish on Accrington Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynn will be joined by star of Netflix's Extreme Cake Makers, Molly Robbins, who will be decorating a special commemorative cake for Hyndburn Borough Council's 50th anniversary.

#AmazingAccrington are running a competition ahead of the food festival, which will challenge local school children to design the cake, which will then be produced and decorated by Molly.

Molly Robbins will return as compere of the Accrington Food Festival for the third year running.

Local chef and owner of The Crafty Fox, Paul Fox, will complete a stellar line-up on the main stage, cooking a special dish which visitors to the event can sample following the cooking demonstration.

With over 60 stalls to choose from including the extremely popular Finch Bakery, the 2024 Accrington Food Festival will also celebrate the very best of Lancashire produce including a new ‘Farm to Plate' offering courtesy of BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, Stephen Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "We are delighted that Glynn will be joining us for what will be an amazing celebration of food on Saturday 1st June in Accrington town centre.

"From the incredible main cooking demonstration area to over 60 food stalls, there is going to be something for everyone at this year's festival."

Local Chef Paul Fox will be once again cooking a special dish in the main cooking demonstration area.

Glynn Purnell, said: "I am so excited to be attending my first Accrington food festival. There is so much great produce in Lancashire and I am looking forward to getting my hands on some local fish and preparing a dish which everyone can enjoy."

Paul Fox, local chef and owner of The Crafty Fox, said: "I have cooked on the main stage area for quite a few years now and the festival just seems to get better and better. I can't wait to team up with Molly and Glynn for another memorable day!"