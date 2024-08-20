Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With millions of followers on social media, Shabaz was picked to be the celebrity host of this popular food and drink festival!

TikTok and Instagram star, Shabaz Ali also known as ‘Shabaz Says', will headline the free-to-attend Nelson Food & Drink Festival on Saturday September 14 (10am-4pm).

The comedian, broadcaster and author has fast become a pop-culture phenomenon building a large audience with his withering take downs of those who package and present their ‘perfect’ lives online.

With 1.7million Instagram followers and 1.9million followers on TikTok, the social media influencer will now be the celebrity host for Nelson's popular food and drink festival, while he will also be doing book signings on the day.

Shabaz Says will be the celebrity host for the 2024 Nelson Food and Drink Festival. | Nelson Food and Drink Festival

The event will feature over 30 food and drink stalls including Mama Shar's Caribbean Cooking, Mrs Dowson's Ice Cream, Istanbul Grill, Proctor's Cheese and many more.

With limited available space remaining, organisers of the Food and Drink Festival are encouraging local businesses to book their food stalls now.

For more information, contact [email protected].

Nelson Town Council cannot wait for the 2024 Nelson Food and Drink Festival on September 14th. | Nelson Food and Drink Festival

Local Caribbean chef Mama Shar will headline the kitchen demonstration area with her delicious, authentic Caribbean food, and she will be joined by Fazila Foods, developers and creators of modern Halal foods which offer a true blend of Asian spices and irresistible flavours.

The Food Festival, which will take place in Nelson Town Centre and is being sponsored by Nelson Town Council and Financial Affairs, will also feature a number of activities for all the family including face painting, a henna artist, plus much more.

Cllr Ruby Anwar, Chair of Nelson Town Council's Events Committee said: "Food and drink brings people together in a way nothing else can.

Mama Shar will headline the live cooking demonstration area on September 14th. | Nelson Food and Drink Festival

“That's why the Nelson Food & Drink festival is a special annual event that everyone loves! We cannot wait to enjoy a fun day with everyone attending.

"We are thrilled to announce Shabaz Says as our host for the day, he is extremely popular both locally and around the world and he will be a big attraction for visitors attending the event.

"We have also got a fantastic range of food on offer and with our live cooking demonstrations, this is an event not to be missed."

To stay up-to-date with the 2024 Nelson Food & Drink Festival, visit: www.nelsonfoodfestival.co.uk