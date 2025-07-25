This special event with a live brass band will leave Wallace & Gromit fans speechless

An unforgettable afternoon is coming to Burnley, but this isn’t your usual film screening. Expect surprises, live music and a nostalgic twist that fans of a certain clay duo won’t want to miss.

Burnley is set to host a one-of-a-kind event this November, honouring the iconic creator of Wallace & Gromit, Nick Park.

On Saturday November 8 , Life Church Lancashire will transform into a celebration of animation and music, featuring a special screening of Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack by the world-renowned Leyland Band.

Ryan Broad

This inventive event blends the charm of stop-motion animation with the energy of live brass music, offering a unique experience for fans of all ages.

The collaboration is not only a tribute to the beloved characters but also a celebration of Nick Park’s Lancashire roots.

Born in Preston, Park’s whimsical creations have earned international acclaim, with The Wrong Trousers winning both a BAFTA and an Academy Award.

Park’s influence on the world of animation is immense. His storytelling and craftsmanship have inspired generations of artists, and this event aims to honour his enduring legacy in the very county where his journey began.

As one of Lancashire’s most celebrated creative minds, Park’s work is a point of pride for the region.

The Leyland Band are renowned for their excellence in brass music and will perform the memorable score from The Wrong Trousers live alongside the screening.

Their powerful performance promises to add a rich, emotional layer to the beloved film, transforming it into a multi-sensory experience for audiences young and old.

Ryan Broad

Event details: Saturday November 8, 1:00pm (doors open at 12:30pm). Life Church Lancashire, Sycamore Avenue, Burnley BB12 6QP. Tickets: Available here Adult: £18 | Child: £9 | Family: £45 | Under 3s: Free.

Tickets are selling quickly and organisers recommend early booking to avoid disappointment.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Wallace & Gromit, a lover of live music or simply looking for a feel-good community event, this screening promises to be a heartwarming afternoon and a fitting tribute to one of Lancashire’s finest creative talents.