Youngsters from across Lancashire gather for three days of fun and faith!

Young people from parishes across Lancashire, including the Fylde Coast, travelled to Borwick Hall near Carnforth recently for a three-day holiday led by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North. The 72 hours they spent together was high-energy, with plenty of games and activities alongside Christian teaching and worship.

The Church of England in Lancashire's 'Vision 2026' has 'inspiring children and young people' as one of its key aims. Annual events like the Bishop's Youth Camp continue to ensure young people are front and centre in everything they do.

During the holiday a total of 82 young people participated in a wide-range of activities: games, canoeing, kayaking, archery and much more. There was also quiet prayer time; Bible study time; a music gig; a quiz night.

At the end of the three days at Borwick Hall, parents and families were invited to a closing Eucharist led by Bishop Philip, followed by a picnic.

According to Bishop Philip a team from across the Diocese supported the event to make it happen.

The Bishop said today: "The young people’s holiday is now in its fourth year and grows annually, attracting participants from every church tradition. It is a wonderful experience for young people to discover their gifts; grow friendships with each other and enjoy being together.

"Above all on this kind of holiday, young people can explore faith and grow in the love for Jesus Christ. This year under the title ‘All In’ we followed the story of St Peter and explored how he got things right and got things wrong, but did everything for Jesus Christ.

"We had the most amazing group of leaders from across the diocese and their dedication to the task and their love for a very diverse group of young people was inspiring.

Outdoor fun ... Some of the young people prepare to take part in activities

"I am massively grateful to those who enabled the holiday to happen, especially our Mothers’ Union in the Diocese. Not only did Mothers' Union offer generous financial sponsorship but members turned up to provide tea and cake for 250 people at the concluding Eucharist. I am also grateful to the people of St Mary’s, Borwick for allowing them to use their church.”