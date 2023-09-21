News you can trust since 1886
Yorkshire based Assisted Living, mobility bathroom specialists, to open new showroom September 28

Local mobility bathroom installers, Assisted Living is set to open a new showroom in Bingley, West Yorkshire to the public on Thursday September 28. The Yorkshire based business specialises in accessible and disabled bathroom transformations. Offering customers an extensive range of walk in showers, walk in baths, wet rooms and wet room safety flooring suitable for all levels of mobility.
By Rachael DoddContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Assisted Living, mobility bathroom specialists, are going from strength to strength with the introduction of a new local showroom for customers to seek expert advice on their mobility bathing requirements. Customers who attend the three-day launch event, which is running from Thursday September 28 to Saturday September 30, will be offered exclusive discounts of up to £1000 off their bathroom order and entered into a free prize draw.

The new purpose-built showroom is a relaxed and comfortable space, which showcases a range of mobility bathroom configurations and bathroom safety accessories to help customers visualise their transformation without compromising on style or budget.

All customers are offered a free no-obligation design and quotation service with supporting 3D visuals, and installation completed in as little as 4 weeks.

New Assisted Living showroom in Bingley, opening September 28New Assisted Living showroom in Bingley, opening September 28
    Assisted Living boast an extensive portfolio of both domestic and commercial bathroom adaptations, ranging from a bath to shower swap out to a full bathroom transformation to allow customers to maintain their independence in the comfort of their own home.

    The new Assisted Living showroom is located in Unit 3, Castlefields Industrial Estate, Bingley, BD16 2AG

    Opening times: Monday to Friday – 10am to 2pm.

    Call: 01274 965 181 Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm.

    Visit: www.assistedliving.ltd

