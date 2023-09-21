Yorkshire based Assisted Living, mobility bathroom specialists, to open new showroom September 28
Assisted Living, mobility bathroom specialists, are going from strength to strength with the introduction of a new local showroom for customers to seek expert advice on their mobility bathing requirements. Customers who attend the three-day launch event, which is running from Thursday September 28 to Saturday September 30, will be offered exclusive discounts of up to £1000 off their bathroom order and entered into a free prize draw.
The new purpose-built showroom is a relaxed and comfortable space, which showcases a range of mobility bathroom configurations and bathroom safety accessories to help customers visualise their transformation without compromising on style or budget.
All customers are offered a free no-obligation design and quotation service with supporting 3D visuals, and installation completed in as little as 4 weeks.
Assisted Living boast an extensive portfolio of both domestic and commercial bathroom adaptations, ranging from a bath to shower swap out to a full bathroom transformation to allow customers to maintain their independence in the comfort of their own home.
The new Assisted Living showroom is located in Unit 3, Castlefields Industrial Estate, Bingley, BD16 2AG
Opening times: Monday to Friday – 10am to 2pm.
Call: 01274 965 181 Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm.
Visit: www.assistedliving.ltd