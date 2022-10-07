The World Seniors Champion of Champions competition has been added to the 2023 calendar and the inaugural event will take place at VIVA, Blackpool on March 25 and 26, 2023.

The event will feature eight players from the World Seniors Darts Tour and as part of a new broadcast deal with Channel 5 in the UK, the entire competition will be available to watch on the free of charge channel.

Reigning Seniors World Champion and World Matchplay Champion Robert Thornton headlines the competition and World Seniors Darts Master David Cameron will be hoping to add to his WSDT trophy collection.

Phil Taylor during the 2022 World Seinors Darts Matchpkay Championship at Bonus Arena,Hull, United Kingdom on 3 July 2022

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor and Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams are also in the field, alongside 10-times ladies World Champion Trina Gulliver. Two further invitations will be added at a later date.

The final spot will be won via the Golden Ticket qualifier event which will take place on Friday March 24, 2023, at VIVA. Two Open Series events will also take place across the weekend at the same venue.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via www.vivablackpool.com/darts or by telephoning VIVA on 01253 297 297.

VIP tickets include seats will be located at the front near the stage, Q&A with legends of the sport, official event programme and souvenir pass and lanyard.

Fans unable to attend the event in person will be able to watch in the UK on Channel 5 thanks to the new partnership with the broadcaster.

Billy Lovell of the World Seniors Darts Tour said: “After a fantastic first year of the World Seniors Darts Tour, we are incredibly excited to be expanding our offering of TV events in 2023. We have been in-undated with messages to host an event in Blackpool, a town that is steeped in darting history.”

“We are delighted also to be working with Channel 5 to broadcast the Champion of Champions. This is a great opportunity for us to continue to grow our audience via a free to air broadcaster.”

2022 World Seniors Darts Matchplay Championship