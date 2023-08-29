Wrestlers donned fancy dress and grappled in a gravy-filled pool for the 15th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships in Rossendale.
Here are 11 bonkers pictures from the event:
The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS
The international competition - named one of the top ten weirdest 'sports' - saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS
Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS
Competitors battle in two-minute bouts watched by hundreds of spectators. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS