World Gravy Wrestling Championship: 11 crazy pictures from one of Lancashire’s most bonkers events

Wrestlers donned fancy dress and grappled in a gravy-filled pool for the 15th annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships in Rossendale.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

Here are 11 bonkers pictures from the event:

The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

1. World Gravy Wrestling Championship 2023

The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl Pub in Rossendale raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS

The international competition - named one of the top ten weirdest 'sports' - saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring.

2. World Gravy Wrestling Championship 2023

The international competition - named one of the top ten weirdest 'sports' - saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS

Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event.

3. World Gravy Wrestling Championship 2023

Around 2,000 litres of gravy are used at the event. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS

Competitors battle in two-minute bouts watched by hundreds of spectators.

4. World Gravy Wrestling Championship 2023

Competitors battle in two-minute bouts watched by hundreds of spectators. Photo: Phil Taylor / SWNS

