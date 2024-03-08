World-famous Red Arrows will perform on both days of Blackpool Air Show 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The world-famous Red Arrows display team have confirmed they will return to Blackpool this summer to perform on both days of the annual Blackpool Air Show.
They will be joined on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August by the RAF Typhoon display team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight who are also confirmed for both days of the free event.
The Red Arrows, one of the world's foremost aerial aerobatic display teams, will perform a brand new display high above the seafront opposite The Blackpool Tower.
After announcing the Blackpool dates, Squadron Leader Jon Bond, Team Leader and Red 1, said: "Blackpool, with tens of thousands of people lining the coastline, always gives the warmest of welcomes during the Air Show weekend.
"The event is always very popular and, as a team, we're humbled to see these big crowds enjoying our display.
"This year, we invite people to join us to help celebrate the Red Arrows' 60th Diamond Season.
"Appropriately, the team's preparing a trademark Diamond Nine formation for the 2024 show, with many fresh manoeuvres and special shapes featuring in this new display."
The weekend show will also feature a whole host of incredible flying machines with the full programme of civil and military aircraft to be confirmed in coming weeks.
To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village between Central Pier and the Tower Festival Headland.
Last year, the Air Show was one of the region's biggest events, attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.
Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: "We are thrilled to announce that the Red Arrows will perform their diamond anniversary display on both days of our Air Show.
"Last year's event demonstrated the extraordinary pulling power of not just the Reds, but also the magnificent Typhoon display team and Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight.
"We can’t wait for what will be another very special weekend in what is already turning into an action-packed calendar of free events in Blackpool during 2024." For further information and to book accommodation and other entertainment during your stay in Blackpool, visit www.visitblackpool.com