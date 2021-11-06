Time for a quick selfie in front of the fire

Worden Park bonfire night: Pictures from the Leyland Round Table display

It was the Leyland Round Table's 50th Worden Park bonfire event.

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 4:55 am

And they certainly made it a night to remember. Here's some of the pictures our photographer took on the night:

1.

Hundreds turned out to Worden Park for the event

Photo Sales

2.

2 year old Bear Jepson from Darwen

Photo Sales

3.

From left, Lydia (4), Jaxon (5) and Ayla (4) Westwell-Banks

Photo Sales

4.

Poppy Milnes (5) and Ella Crook (5) enjoying a fairground ride

Photo Sales
Leyland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4