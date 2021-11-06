Worden Park bonfire night: Pictures from the Leyland Round Table display

What's OnThings To DoTime for a quick selfie in front of the fire Worden Park bonfire night: Pictures from the Leyland Round Table displayIt was the Leyland Round Table's 50th Worden Park bonfire event.By Iain LynnSaturday, 6th November 2021, 4:55 am And they certainly made it a night to remember. Here's some of the pictures our photographer took on the night:1. Hundreds turned out to Worden Park for the event Photo Sales2. 2 year old Bear Jepson from Darwen Photo Sales3. From left, Lydia (4), Jaxon (5) and Ayla (4) Westwell-Banks Photo Sales4. Poppy Milnes (5) and Ella Crook (5) enjoying a fairground ride Photo SalesLeylandNext Page Page 1 of 4