Wonderwood Festival which brought Bugzy Malone, Gorgon City and Toddy Terry to Lancashire set for 2020 return

Following the summer's debut event, the team behind Wonderwood Festival have announced that the festival will be returning in 2020 on Saturday, August 8 at Lancashire's Witton Woods & Country Park.

5,000 festival goers descended on the country park to see the likes of Bugzy Malone, Gorgon City, Crucast, HolyGoof as well as house music's Toddy Terry, Sonny Fodera and Sam Divine across three stages.

Wonderwood Festival 2019

The line up for next years instalment has yet to be announced, however, organisers are already promising it to be bigger and better than the 2019 debut.

Tickets went on general sale on Friday November 1, 2019, with pre-sale ticket selling out in two hours.

For more information, or to buy tickets visit wonderwoodfestival.com