Scare yourself silly on Friday 13th

Witches, ghosts, dungeons and firestarters on Friday 13th: Six spooky things to see and do in Lancashire this Friday - May 13th

There is only one Friday 13th in 2022 and it’s this Friday – May 13th.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 12:01 pm

So if scaring the bejesus out of yourself is one of your favourite pastimes, here are six things to see and do in Lancashire to satisfy your cravings ...

1. Scary movie

Firestarter is in theatres on Friday 13th - desperate parents try to hide their daughter Charlie from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction

Photo: universal

2. Blackpool Tower Dungeon

A must for anyone who wants a good fright! Costumed actors host visitors in 10 terrifying shows telling scary stories from the country's past

Photo: jpi

3. Lancaster Castle

The home of the Lancashire Witch trials of 1612, learn all about the castle's dark history on an hour-long tour

Photo: jpi

4. Samlesbury Hall

Samlesbury Hall is renowned as one of the most haunted locations in Britain. Resident spirits include the legendary White Lady

Photo: jpi

