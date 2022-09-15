The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 from 11am.

Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

Theatres and cinemas have announced screenings of the Queen’s funeral, for those wishing to gather with others to pay their respects.

People will be able to watch the funeral for free at all locations listed below.

These are the cinemas and theatres showing the funeral on September 19, 2022 (This list will be updated as more venues are announced):

1. Vue cinemas Vue cinemas in Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys, Lancaster and Southport will be screening the funeral of the Queen.

2. Chorley Theatre People are invited to join the staff at Chorley Theatre on Monday to watch coverage of HM Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The showing will be free and non-ticketed, with doors opening at 9am.

3. Lowther Pavilion Lowther Pavilion in Lytham is hosting a live screening of the state funeral on Monday, September 19. Admission is free and and the theatre says will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, with no booking required. Doors will open at 10am.