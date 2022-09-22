News you can trust since 1886
Where can I buy fireworks in Preston? Here are 6 stockists in the area to help your bonfire night 2022 party go off with a bang

Bonfire night 2022 is just around the corner and it wouldn't be a proper celebration without dazzling fireworks and sizzling sparklers.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 4:03 pm

If you aren't going to a planned event this year, here's where you can buy fireworks in Preston to wow the whole family (and your neighbours).

You must be over 18 to purchase fireworks.

1. Preston Fireworks

Preston Fireworks is on Carrol Street, Preston, and has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 17 Google reviews

Photo: IrisImages - stock.adobe.com

2. MDL Fireworks Ltd

MDL Fireworks Ltd can be found at 220 Strand Road, Preston. It has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 18 Google reviews.

Photo: Nah Ting Feng

3. The Fireworks Shop

The Fireworks Shop is at 225 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, and has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 150 Google reviews.

Photo: NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com

4. Northern Lights Fireworks

Northern Lights Fireworks at 13 Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 3 Google reviews

Photo: vishnena - stock.adobe.com

