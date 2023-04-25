2 . Fylde Repair Cafe- April Sewing Session

Fylde Repair Cafe- April Sewing Session where you can learn how to repair or repurpose your clothing & fabric with Fylde Repair Café – giving you the confidence to embrace sustainability. The event will be held at 28 Topping Street Blackpool FY1 3AQ on Saturday, 29 Apr 2023 from 12:00 - 16:00. The organisers are inviting you to bring along your own clothing or fabric which needs a repair or use our stock of donated fabrics to create something as you learn to sew. They say: "We have sewing machines, Hand sewing, and fabric all available. Our trusted volunteers will be on hand to guide you through the project. A brew & a biscuit will be available to each attendee." Photo: Fylde Repair Cafe