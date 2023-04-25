Stuck for things to do this bank holiday weekend? We have compiled a list of Lancashire ideas bringing together all the quirky, fun and fit-for-everyone events on as April comes to an end.
With the weather in Lancashire set to be fine, this bank holiday weekend (April 29 – May 1)is the perfect excuse to get out and about. To help you decide whether you want to throw yourself into traditional May Day activities or find things to do with the whole family here’s what’s on near you.
1. Fulwood & Broughton CC Beer Festival, Preston
Free entry at this Preston Beer Festival held at Fulwood & Broughton Cricket Club. The festival will run from Friday 6pm - 11pm, Saturday midday - 11pm and Sunday midday until 10:30pm. The event says that there will be 'great beer, delicious food, excellent choice of artisan spirits and chilled prosecco' combined with 'exciting cricket and the sunshine'. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Fylde Repair Cafe- April Sewing Session
Fylde Repair Cafe- April Sewing Session where you can learn how to repair or repurpose your clothing & fabric with Fylde Repair Café – giving you the confidence to embrace sustainability.
The event will be held at 28 Topping Street Blackpool FY1 3AQ on Saturday, 29 Apr 2023 from 12:00 - 16:00.
The organisers are inviting you to bring along your own clothing or fabric which needs a repair or use our stock of donated fabrics to create something as you learn to sew.
They say: "We have sewing machines, Hand sewing, and fabric all available. Our trusted volunteers will be on hand to guide you through the project. A brew & a biscuit will be available to each attendee." Photo: Fylde Repair Cafe
3. Bury Pride 2023
Bury Pride 2023 is an award-winning equality, diversity and inclusion event, with an aim to promote and celebrate the unique community within Bury.
The day will be held on Saturday, 29 Apr 2023 10:00 - 18:00 at The Elizabethan Suite at Bury Town Hall Knowsley Street Bury BL9 0SW.
Organisers say: 'This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than any previous year so come on down and join us we would love to see you all there.'
X-factor star Sam Bailey will be performing at Bury Pride 2023, and tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bury-pride-2023-tickets-559479928527. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Meatloaf and Rod Stewart tribute at Bamber Bridge Football Club
Meatloaf and Rod Stewart tribute at Bamber Bridge Football Club will be held on Saturday 29 April. The doors to the club will open at 7:10pm and the show will begin at 9pm with tickets £11.00 and available to purchase at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/565736.
The event promises 'a night of the hits from the rock and roll mercenaries playing the hits from Meatloaf and Rod Stewart.' Photo: Bamber Bridge Football Club