Tokyo Jo’s summer reunion: Can you spot yourself? 53 photos as party-goers relive the 90s at Preston's Evoque Nightclub

The Tokyo Jo’s summer reunion at Evoque Nightclub saw hundreds dance the night away to cheese from the nineties and the hyped up trance from the early noughties.

1. Tokyo Jos summer reunion Tokyo Jos summer reunion jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tokyo Jos summer reunion Tokyo Jos summer reunion jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tokyo Jos summer reunion Tokyo Jos summer reunion jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tokyo Jos summer reunion Tokyo Jos summer reunion jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more