From modern ice cream parlours to traditional family recipes, there are a variety of different flavours, toppings and sauces on offer to make ice cream the perfect family delight.

Do you fancy the classic vanilla with raspberry sauce, sprinkles and a flake – or are you more adventurous and enjoy trying flavours that are a little more unusual like blue bubblegum or key lime?

From Blackpool to Cockerham, there are plenty of places to stop off to grab an ice cream whether you’re heading to the countryside or passing by the seafront.

And as the Met Office is predicting more dry, settled weather ahead for the next week with sunny spells and generally feeling warm, we've put together a list of some of the best spots in Lancashire to enjoy an ice cream feast.

1. Manfredi Ice Cream Traditional family ice cream makers since 1911, Manfredi Ice Cream is situated in a prime location on Red Bank Road in Bispham. Choose from a variety of sauces and toppings to add to vanilla ice cream, plus there are different cones and tub sizes too. Photo: Julia Bennett

2. The New Penny of Poulton The New Penny ice cream parlour and café, in Tithebarn Street, Poulton, sells more than 25 different flavours of ice-cream made with local farm fresh milk. The cafe, which recently underwent a revamp, is a third generation family business that opened in November 1982 Photo: JPI Media

3. Notarianni Ices Blackpool A family run ice cream parlour on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, serving home made vanilla ice cream from its takeaway counter since 1928. Notarianni Ices Blackpool uses a secret family recipe handed down over four generations. Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Billy Bob's Myerscough Billy Bob's Myerscough is a 1950s America-style venue featuring play areas, and an outdoor walk-up hamburger and ice cream stand selling a variety of flavours. Enjoy your refreshments at the outdoor seating options or grab a seat on the school bus. Photo: Tony Johnson