The tour which will be popping up at various scenic spaces in and around Lancashire will be at each venue for three dates between April and September this year.

What locations in and around Lancashire will the tour visit?

The tour is currently planned for two Lancashire locations, including Stanley Park in Blackpool from April 29 to May 1 and Towneley Park in Burnley from September 9 to 11, 2022.

Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story is among the films that will be shown (Photo: Adventure Cinema)

Slightly further afield the outdoor cinema experience will be hosted by Dunham Massey in Altrincham from August 19 to 21, and Carlisle Racecourse in Cumbria from August 5 to 7, 2022.

What films will be showing and when can I catch them?

A selection of films will be shown at more than 70 venues picturesque locations across the UK.

These are the films that will be shown in and around the Lancashire area.

Film fans in Blackpool can enjoy Dirty Dancing (9.15pm on Friday, April 29, 2022. Rating 12), Mamma Mia! (9.15pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rating PG) and Jurassic Park (9.15am on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Rating PG).

For the second Lancashire date in Burnley, there will be West Side Story (9pm on Friday, September 9, 2022. Rating 12A), Mamma Mia! (8pm Saturday, September 10, 2022. Rating PG) and Bohemian Rhapsody (8pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Rating 12) showing.

In Greater Manchester moviegoers can catch West Side Story (9pm on Friday, August 19, 2022. Rating 12A), Mamma Mia! (9pm Saturday, August 20, 2022. Rating PG) and Rocketman (9pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Rating 15).

While Carlisle Racecourse will show Dirty Dancing (9.30pm on Friday, August 5, 2022. Rating 12), Mamma Mia! (9.30pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Rating PG) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (9.30am on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Rating 15).

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are priced from £14.50 each, plus a booking fee, and are available to buy online via the Adventure Cinema website.

Ticket holders will be offered a 100% money-back guarantee should anything mean that the events cannot go ahead.