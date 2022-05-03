Things to do in the North West: Take a trip to see the animals at Knowsley Safari

I took my teenaged son over the Bank Holiday weekend and though the weather was a bit dull and wet, we still got to see all the animals.

The highlight was definitely the trip through the babboon enclosure and watching a cheeky monkey pull the number plate off the car in front of me and another one attempt to consume a wiper blade. Thankfully my motor remained unscathed!

The lions too in all their splendour were a joy to watch, but a menacing-looking rhino got a little too close for comfort, nothing a burst of acceleration couldn’t solve though.

The sealions show at the end was the icing on the cake and included in the ticket price.

Just how do you train a sealion?

