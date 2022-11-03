Things to do at Christmas: Manchester's Trafford Centre announces festive season activities

Trafford Centre’s Tinseltown includes a festive fairground, Snowstorm 2 – a spectacular ice show, winter ice rink, and a new Christmas grotto.

Tinseltown will also offer a series of ‘always-on’ style entertainment, from traditional carols to acoustic Christmas covers, the programme of live music at Tinseltown will be ever-changing. Visitors can also enjoy incredible views and festive magic this Christmas, as the big wheel returns to Trafford Centre’s Tinseltown.

What’s on and when?

There's loads to see and do at Trafford Centre in Manchester this Christmas

Christmas with Paddington: 16th November – 24th December

The brand new Christmas with Paddington Grotto experience at Trafford Centre Manchester will be open from November 16 until December 24 for families of all ages to enjoy - expected to be bigger and better than ever before with Paddington’s arrival.

Skate at Tinseltown: 18th November – 2nd January

In association with Hits Radio, take to the ice on Trafford Centre’s 25m x 20m covered rink for a 45-minute ice skate session to celebrate the winter season. Glide away under a sky full of twinkling lights whilst festive music transports skaters to a whimsical, festive haven. Non-skaters will be able to enjoy a warming hot chocolate or mulled wine from the centre’s festive bar complete with towering Christmas tree.

Skate between 4-8pm Monday-Friday and 12-8pm on weekends (Christmas week and new year times may vary). Funfair entrance will be included with all skate session ticket prices.

Festive funfair: 18th November – 2nd January

Soar through the skies with the Waveswinger, brave the white-knuckle Rock Rage or watch the little ones enjoy a host of fun rides like the Mini Chairs, Jumping Frog and Kidzone. Other rides include Teacups, Bumper Carz, Runaway Train, and Flying Elephants.

Prices are £2.50 plus booking fee per person in advance (£3.50 on the door). Kids under two-years-old go free.

Snowstorm 2 from Gandeys: 25th November – 2nd January

Discover an all-new Christmas production on real ice in a heated theatre big top as international ice-skaters, aerial artistes, and a fantastic circus line up transport you to the magical Ice Kingdom.

State of the art special effects will have visitors on the edge of their seat, with special appearances from the much-loved ice bears and the main man himself – Santa Claus. With 200sq metres of shimmering real ice for performers to soar above and glide upon, it’s the perfect festive experience to celebrate the season with family and friends. Seats start from just £11.99.

Festive Flicks: 19th November – 17th December

Get in the Christmas mood with a selection of midday matinees every Saturday on Trafford Centre’s 5m x 3m screens. Snuggle down with a blanket and some festive food and enjoy a host of magical movies including:

Saturday 19th November, 12pm: The Nightmare before Christmas

Saturday 26th November, 12pm: Frozen

Saturday 3rd December, 12pm: How the Grinch stole Christmas

Saturday 10th December, 12pm: Arthur Christmas

Saturday 17th December, 12pm: Home Alone

Fairground entry will need to be purchased to gain access to the movie screenings.

Where can I get more information?

