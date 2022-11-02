Knowsley Safari will be welcoming visitors to its illuminated wonderland from Saturday, November 19, until Friday, December 30.

Enchanted has become a Christmas tradition for many, with last year’s event a sell-out. This years’ experience is set to be just as popular, with over 30 light-up animals throughout the Foot Safari, ready to immerse guests in the festive spirit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the light fantastic ...

Trip the light fantastic at Knowsley Safari this Christmas

What can I expect at Enchanted?

Visitors will be swept away by the magical atmosphere created by illuminated deer, giraffes, zebra, penguins, flamingos and many more animals, as seasonal music plays.

There’ll also be the chance to meet up with the Big Man himself, with Knowsley Safari’s Santa Experience. Book early and purchase an additional ticket for the children to meet Father Christmas in his grotto and they’ll each also receive a special gift to take home.

This year Knowsley Safari is pulling out all the stops with its brand-new Christmas Carnival area, where family favourite games will be played – all included in the ticket price. Here, visitors will be able to try their luck on the coconut shy, test their strength on the high striker challenge and enjoy toasting marshmallows.

Santa's coming to Knowsley Safari

Hot chocolate and mulled wine for the adults will also be on sale, as well as other festive treats.

And Knowsley Safari’s amusements and rides will be lit up after dark for young thrill-seekers to enjoy.

How much are tickets?

Enchanted tickets are priced at £11 and at special discounted price of £9 for members.

Animal magic at Knowsley Safari

Under 3s and carers are free. They’re available to book online for entry from 4.30pm until 7.15pm. However, it’s recommended that visitors arrive in plenty of time to fully enjoy the festive Knowsley Safari experience before the park closes at 8pm.

Visitors can make even more of their visit with an Enchanted Day/Night ticket, for entry to Knowsley Safari after 1pm and the 4.30pm Enchanted Light trail. These cost £20 and under 3s and carers go free.

There are also two Santa Experience packages to choose from. Tickets are £10 and £18 per child and must also be pre-booked online at www.knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk.

What’s been said?

P-p-pick up a penguin at Knowsley Safari this Christmas