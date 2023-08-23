News you can trust since 1886
These were the scenes as Preston City Wrestling thrilled spectators at Flag Market

Preston City Wrestling held an outdoor wrestling show on the Flag Market, thrilling spectators with a colourful display of strength and aerial acrobatics.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

The adrenaline-fuelled event took place on Saturday (August 19), with wrestling fans from across the city arriving in droves to watch the action.

The annual ‘mega show’, which began at midday and ended at 5pm, was free to watch on the Flag Market for those willing to stand.

These were the scenes:

Wrestling on Preston Flag Market

1. Preston City Wrestling

Photo: Neil Cross

Wrestling on Preston Flag Market

2. Preston City Wrestling

Photo: Neil Cross

Wrestling on Preston Flag Market

3. Preston City Wrestling

Photo: Neil Cross

Wrestling on Preston Flag Market

4. Preston City Wrestling

Photo: Neil Cross

