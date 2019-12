Is it your turn to cook the Christmas dinner this year?

If you are dreading the thought of spending several hours sweating over the stove on Christmas Day, then the good news is there's still time to convince your loved ones to treat themselves to a festive lunch at one of Preston's restaurants. Here are five of the best, that are open on Christmas Day according to Google reviews:

Haighton Green Lane, Preston PR2 5SQ - 4.5 rating| Price: A four course Christmas Day meal will set you back 79.95pp.

96 Whittingham Laen, Broughton, Preston PR3 5DD - 4.5 rating | Price: Lunchtime Christmas menu 19.90pp, Christmas dinner 24.99pp.

Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston PR3 0YE - 4.5 rating | Price: Christmas Day bookings 69.95pp, children under 10 25.00pp.

Fleet St Lane, Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZA - 4.7 rating | Price: Christmas Day 5 course menu 105.00pp