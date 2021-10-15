The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2021 guide: Everything you need to know ...

There are some beautiful places to stay in the English countryside

Here's everything you need to know about the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay guide 2021.

What is the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay guide?

Every year the Sunday Times produce a comprehensive guide giving their choices for the best places to stay in the UK. It features 100 of the best hotels, with an in-depth review of each.

How can I get it?

You can access it through the Sunday Times website.

What information does it have on each hotel?

Each hotel has a review and pictures and there are categories that include various price ranges, best for food, best for romance, best budget etc, whether children are allowed, whether a hotel is dog friendly, where they are by region, if they are wheelchair accessible and more.

Which hotel in Lancashire features in it?

The Cartford Inn in Preston has been named the UK's 'Best Foodie Hotel' - to find out more about The Cartford Inn visit their website.What did the Sunday Times guide say about The Cartford Inn?