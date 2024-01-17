The Salvation Army offers a winter welcome as temperatures plummet
As temperatures drop, the church and community centre on Harrington Street, Preston, is opening its doors and offering a space for people to keep warm and enjoy hot refreshments in a bid to escape the arctic blast that is sweeping Lancashire.
The warm hub, affectionately named Warm & Toasty, is open every Thursday from 10am – 1pm and people attending can enjoy free hot drinks and also toast.
Captain Debbie Eaton, church leader at The Salvation Army in Preston said: “We know times are tough for everyone and we have seen local people struggling to make ends meet, people who never thought they would find themselves in the position of choosing whether to heat their homes or continue to put food on the table. It’s a choice that no one should have to face and when the temperatures suddenly drop, that decision becomes all the more frightening.
“We are offering a space for people to come and be warm while also enjoying a hot cuppa and some nice toast. For us, it's about providing a friendly, warm and welcoming space at the coldest of times.”
The Salvation Army in Preston also offers a weekly activity day on a Wednesday from 10am – 2pm. Connect Wednesday offers crafting, relaxing in the lounge area, computer class and a two course lunch at a suggested donation price of just £4 per person.
A food bank is also available at Preston Salvation Army which is open four days a week, Monday – Friday, excluding Wednesdays, from 9am until 1pm, and works on three referrals per person per year. The Preston church and community centre works with local organisations including schools, doctors, health visitors and Citizens Advice.
The Salvation Army, across the country, are finding ways to support people with essentials like food, coats, shoes, pre-owned school uniform exchanges and even bedding to struggling families across the UK. To find out what your local Salvation Army is doing, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page