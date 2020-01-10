The fairytale may be ending but the classics continue

Have your say

Five things to do today....

Cinderella: A Fairytale

The Dukes Theatre in The Round presents a festive finale in its wintry woodland, as this season’s panto treat comes to a close.

Until tomorrow, the Lancaster theatre is staging the first new version of Cinderella: A Fairytale since its initial award winning production.

With trees from Sizergh Castle near Kendal, original music and dance routines spanning the 40s to the 60s, plus fantastic puppets, Cinderella is the perfect show for all party-goers aged five plus.

Tickets start at £11.50, call 01524 598500 or book online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Blackburn Classics

BBC Philharmonic return to Blackburn’s King George’s Hall under the baton of Korean conductor, Eun Sun Kim. Don’t miss this shimmering fairy-tale tonight from 7.30pm. Book online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com.

Worldwise International Book Club

Join the Worldwise Learning Centre in UCLan’s Adelphi Building today for their monthly book club. They review and celebrate a variety of wonderful international books which are available to borrow. Call 01772 893673 for more.

Artisan Sale

Hesketh Bank Community Centre are hosting monthly Artisan Sales throughout the winter. This Sunday there will be artwork, jewellery, soaps, pottery, light lunches, cakes and much more. Stalls cost £10, contact Sue Ellis on 07956 986546.

Ukelele Workshop

Join Life Long Song at their Beginners Ukelele Workshop, tomorrow at Primrose Gardens on Fleet Street in Chorley. There will be help to take you through the basics and ukeleles are available by arrangement. Theworkshop costs £15, call 01257 276178.

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk