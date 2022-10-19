Terrifying scenes as Halloween horror freaks take over Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Journey To Hell interactive show
Theme park rides are turned into a nightmarish journey in a live action event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which runs until Oct 30, 2022.
By Lucinda Herbert
39 minutes ago
Updated
19th Oct 2022, 3:46pm
Journey To Hell sees popular rides taken over by actors, dressed as sinister clowns, terrifying madmen, and evil witches.
Visitors can experience the Hell Tunnel, a horror maze, and a cursed locomotive.
To book or learn more, visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/journey-to-hell-2022 .
