TeamSport re-opens in Preston offering incredible new gaming and go-karting experience

Racegoers can now experience an authentic race feel, whilst they fly around TeamSport Preston's multi-level circuit, in a brand-new fleet of electric karts.

The track has been specially designed to allow for more overtaking opportunities, guaranteeing drivers will feel the joy of the faster acceleration provided by the e-karts.

TeamSport Preston will also be home to Combat Karts, a one-of-a-kind experience where racing meets gaming. Combat Karts allow racers to take

TeamSport has re-opened in Preston after refurbishment. Pic: Tom Daniels

to the track and battle it out using a range of bonuses like Power+, Blast, Shield and more. The bonuses collected can be used to give you an advantage over other players. With this technology, no two races are the same.

The fastest player may not be the winner

Combat Karts is a great opportunity for gamers and racers to interact. The gamification of this new experience is a phenomenon, played over a series of laps the winning positions of racers is forever changing, meaning the fastest player may not be the winner.

Dom Gaynor, CEO of TeamSport, said: “We are proud to finally be reopening our Preston circuit and are thrilled to welcome our members back after two years. The new electric fleet at Preston is remarkable and it promises to be a fun, adrenaline-pumping experience for everybody to enjoy."

“We have remodelled the track as well as added a second track, for our product ‘Combat Karts’, unique gaming meets racing experience.”

“In addition to the track changes, we’ve re-branded the site to TeamSport EKarting and we’ve refurbished areas including the spectator area, changing rooms and added in a number of additional new activities including an arcade”

Regarding Combat Karts Dominic went on to say: “This is an amazing, unique experience, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to TeamSport Preston. Combining gaming and racing has been a wonderful journey for us and I’m sure it’ll appeal to both novices and experienced karters alike.