Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Ribble Ride Out, Ribble Cycles, Walton Summit Centre, Tuesday, October 1

Each Tuesday evening, three groups of riders leave the Ribble Cycles showroom at Walton Summit for a free Ribble Ride Out. Groups are suitable for those looking for anything from a leisurely pedal to a fast-paced challenging ride. Riders of all ages and experience are welcome and each group will be led by ride leaders from Ribble Cycles. Helmets are essential. Find more details at www.ribblecycles.co.uk or www.facebook.com/RibbleCycles.

ondes Martenot, The Harris, Wednesday, October 2

The ‘Harris Live’ programme presents Josh Semans with a very rare musical instrument, the ondes Martenot - an extraordinarily versatile electronic musical instrument with a sound quite unlike anything else. The centrepiece of the event is ‘Oraison’, a beautiful piece for four ondes Martenot that will be presented as a ‘virtual quartet’ using multi-channel audio recordings to create an immersive and unique experience. Josh and his musicians will also play pieces by a selection of composers, as well as some original material and improvisation. Tickets cost £8 via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Blackout Poetry, Preston Bus Station, Thursday, October 3

Part of the ‘Beautiful and Brutal: 50 Years in the life of Preston Bus Station’ events programme at The Harris, this is your chance to share your personal stories of the Grade II listed building using words from magazines and newspapers to create a poetic collage. Suitable for ages 16 plus, this is a free, drop-in event. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk for full details.

Scummy Mummies, The Dukes, Lancaster, Thursday, October 3

Join comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn as they celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA. Expect a night packed full of stand-up, sketches, songs and some very scummy stories. Tickets cost from £15.50, to book, contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Stick Man, King Georges Hall, Blackburn, Friday, October 4

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Tickets start at £13 online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com