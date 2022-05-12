The post-lockdown summer of 2022 will see a spectacular programme of music at the Lytham Festival and of open air theatre at Lytham Hall which will complement the town’s many natural charms.

Lytham’s mile long Green, with its iconic windmill restored in April by brand new sails, and a promenade with views across to Snowdonia, are a magnet on arrival.

Visitors can also delight in the nearby Lowther Gardens, with its colourful flower and rose beds, seaside-style café, quirky statue of The Lytham Shrimper and children’s playground.

Lytham 1940s Weekend

On bustling Clifton Street you will find close to 50 independent shops while the street’s pavement cafés and restaurants, together with those around The Piazza and Market Square, offer a range of styles and prices for al fresco drinks and dining in the sunshine.

For 2022, Lytham Festival is back for 10 nights on the Green from June 28 to July 10.

Festival directors Peter Taylor and Daniel Cuffe have signed up an array of A-listers including Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Simply Red and Elbow.

Lytham Festival in 2019

The 78 acres of glorious parklands surrounding Lytham Hall, a grade one Listed Georgian mansion, are free to enter and full of easy level walks.

They also provide the setting for some top summer events.

The 12th open-air theatre season of five plays at Lytham Hall, now one of the country’s most successful venues, begins on Friday, June 17 with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men presenting Shakespeare’s As You Like It at 7pm.

Jane Eyre, Peter Pan, A MidsummerNight’s Dream and The Pirates of Penzance follow in July and August.

The parade as part of Lytham Club Day

Peter Anthony, general manager at Lytham Hall, feels that the venue’s natural features make it ideal for outdoor theatre.

He said: “The amphitheatre of our majestic trees provides first-class acoustics and the delightful lawn close to the House, with free parking nearby, is just right for a pre-show picnic.

"Lancashire audiences are encouraging and wonderfully responsive which means that our visiting casts always produce engaging and committed performances here at Lytham Hall.”

Later in the summer, Lancashire’s most famous tenor Alfie Boe is to headline a special Last Night of The Proms concert in the grounds of historic Lytham Hall on Sunday, August 28.

Outdoor theatre at Lytham Hall

Lytham Club Day with its colourful floats is a joyous celebration on June 25 and in a 1940s weekend on August 20 and 21, Lytham relives the wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing and big bands, battle re-enactments, historic vehicles, military charities and vintage traders.

Julian Wilde, organiser of the open air theatre at Lytham Hall, feels that this year the town will be building on the number of extra visitors who visited Lytham during the past two staycation summers.

He said: “Lytham has cleverly spruced up its old-world charm, enhanced its free natural attractions, whilst staging a five star outdoor programme – I think it’s a winning combination which puts the town right at the top of

places in the Red Rose county to visit in the summertime.”

Details of events at www.lythamhall.org.uk, www.visitlancashire.com and www.lythamfestival.com