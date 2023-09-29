News you can trust since 1886
Student deals: Tyson Fury launches limited edition student bundle of his new Furocity products

To kick-start the university year, boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has launched a limited edition bundle of his latest protein products just for students.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
The Lancashire based sporting legend has launched a special bundle of his new Furocity products today (Friday, September 29) to help students fuel their success at an "unbeatable price”.

What’s in the bundle?

The Student Bundle includes a box of x15 Power Protein Bars available in Caramel or Chocolate Fudge Brownie (RRP £28.80) and a box of x12 Champion Cans (RRP £12.00) – both new Furocity products.

Main picture: Tyson Fury (courtesy of Getty). Inset: the new Furocity productsMain picture: Tyson Fury (courtesy of Getty). Inset: the new Furocity products
    Students can purchase both boxes together for as little as £20.00, compared to the original price of £40.80 – saving more than 50%.

    What are the new products?

    The 60gram protein bar are low in calorie (203kcal per serve) and contain 20grams of protein, “knocking out the competition and bringing more great tasting protein to the masses” according to Furocity.

    Meanwhile the Champion Energy Drink is high in vitamins, low in sugar and has zero fat “to provide a hard-hitting burst of energy when needed most.”

    What has Tyson said?

    Tyson said: “Calling all students we’ve got the perfect bundle for you! A mix of energy and protein, to get you ready for your year ahead. Get your bundle today for only £20.. GET IT TODAY before we sell out again”.

    How to get your hands on them?

    Available to purchase online via Furocity.co.uk, the limited edition offer is available on the first 1,000 orders for students to stock-up and fuel their way through university.

    Whilst the Furocity Student Bundles are exclusively available to purchase online, the products are sold separately at Asda, Booker, WHSmith, Poundland and Iceland.