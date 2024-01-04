Still time to book your Christmas Tree recycling collection and support Rainbow Hub

There’s still time to book your Christmas Tree recycling collection, save yourself time and help raise funds for Rainbow Hub to help them continue their services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

This year’s collection is sponsored by HSBC, Fletchers Solicitors and Ventbrook. It’s hassle free and kind to the environment. Last year Rainbow Hub collected and recycled 550 trees raising over £11,500 - a target they are aiming to top this year.

The collections will take place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January 2024. People who have registered are asked to leave their tree/s in a clear visible, unobstructed location on January 12 for their team of volunteer collectors and vans. The collections will take place in areas surrounding the Rainbow Hub base in Mawdesley, covering postcodes PR5, PR6, PR7, PR25, PR26, WN6, WN8, L39, L40 which includes Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Ormskirk, Scarisbrick, Hesketh Bank, Tarleton, Croston, Bretherton, Leyland and more.

To make a donation and arrange for a collection online, please go to

The Rainbow team ready to recycle your trees

Bookings can be made up to mid-day on Wednesday January 10 2024.

Many local companies including CGL Landscape Maintenance Contractors, W Taylor and Sons, Ventbrook Traffic Management Services, Brysdales, Jones Courier Services, Access4Lofts, Evans Halshaw Ford Chorley, Elite Metal Fabs, Newgen Scaffolding, Jambo Property Services and The Tree Barn, Blackrod will be helping with the collection this year, but Rainbow Hub are also asking for anyone else with a van and a little time to spare to get in touch if they can assist with the collections.