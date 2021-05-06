Star Wars filming locations: UK spots you can visit as production for Andor continues in Cleveleys
Although the distant planets of the Star Wars series might lie across the cosmos, you don't need to travel far to experience them - here are some of the filming locations you can visit in the UK.
The Fylde Coast remains at the forefront of the action as the franchise continues filming Star Wars: Andor in Cleveleys.
Swarms of movie fans have visited the Prom to catch a glimpse of Diego Luna - who will reprise his role as Cassian Andor - and the transformation of the seaside town.
Filming has ramped up since beginning on May 1, with green screens going up on Anchorsholme Prom, and increasing numbers of vehicles parking up near the beach.
While Star Wars holds the reputation of a huge Hollywood blockbuster, many scenes from the franchise through the years have actually been shot in the UK.
These are just some of the locations around the UK that you can visit that make appearances in the Star Wars films.
