Star Wars filming locations: UK spots you can visit as production for Andor continues in Cleveleys

The Fylde Coast remains at the forefront of the action as the franchise continues filming Star Wars: Andor in Cleveleys.

Swarms of movie fans have visited the Prom to catch a glimpse of Diego Luna - who will reprise his role as Cassian Andor - and the transformation of the seaside town.

Filming has ramped up since beginning on May 1, with green screens going up on Anchorsholme Prom, and increasing numbers of vehicles parking up near the beach.

While Star Wars holds the reputation of a huge Hollywood blockbuster, many scenes from the franchise through the years have actually been shot in the UK.

These are just some of the locations around the UK that you can visit that make appearances in the Star Wars films.

1. Cleveleys Beach Despite the production company, believed to be E&E Industries, keeping tight-lipped, it seems that Star Wars has indeed come to Cleveleys. The series being filmed is believed to be Andor, the prequel to hit film Rogue One, following the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of the flick. Road closures remain in place on sections of the Prom until May 11 while filming takes place. Photo: Philip Platt Buy photo

2. Canary Wharf, London The modern Canary Wharf station was featured in Rogue One where Jyn Erso is being chased by stormtroopers. Location scout David O’Reilly said at the time: "We needed a space transport hub and it looks so futuristic, we felt Canary Wharf station would be perfect." Buy photo

3. Puzzlewood, Coleford One of the most well-known UK filming locations for Star Wars is Puzzlewood. Scenes from The Force Awakens include interactions between Rey and Kylo Ren after she escapes Maz Kanata's castle. The ancient woodland site has also been featured in Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Merlin. Photo: Stuart Herbert Buy photo

4. RAF Cardington, Bedfordshire The Cardington Sheds - which were former Royal Air Force airship hangers - have been used extensively over the years for films. Most notably to Star Wars fans, the sheds have been used as the exteriors of the Yavin IV base in A New Hope and Rogue One. Buy photo