St Catherine’s Christmas festival is back!

St Catherine’s Hospice is delighted to welcome all the family to the return of its popular Christmas festival this December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hospice gardens in Lostock Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland on December 2, with a range of stalls, live entertainment, activities and attractions to enjoy, including Santa’s Grotto and delicious food from The Mill Outside – the catering arm of the charity’s onsite café.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re really excited to bring back our seasonal family day out. We haven’t hosted our Christmas Festival since before the pandemic and we know that people have really missed it. We’re looking forward to seeing St Catherine’s Park filled with supporters getting into the festive spirit while helping to raise funds for our compassionate care at this special time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will be lots of stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, decorations and more, tasty winter warmers from The Mill Outside, fairground rides, children’s games, and singers, bands and choirs performing merry music, so it promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.”

Most Popular

There's something for everyone at the St Catherine's Hospice Christmas Festival

The event runs from 11am until 4pm, with a free park and ride service operating from the large Leyland Trucks car park off Croston Road to the festival in Lostock Lane.