St Catherine’s Christmas festival is back!
The hospice gardens in Lostock Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland on December 2, with a range of stalls, live entertainment, activities and attractions to enjoy, including Santa’s Grotto and delicious food from The Mill Outside – the catering arm of the charity’s onsite café.
Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re really excited to bring back our seasonal family day out. We haven’t hosted our Christmas Festival since before the pandemic and we know that people have really missed it. We’re looking forward to seeing St Catherine’s Park filled with supporters getting into the festive spirit while helping to raise funds for our compassionate care at this special time of year.
“There will be lots of stalls selling Christmas gifts, crafts, decorations and more, tasty winter warmers from The Mill Outside, fairground rides, children’s games, and singers, bands and choirs performing merry music, so it promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.”
The event runs from 11am until 4pm, with a free park and ride service operating from the large Leyland Trucks car park off Croston Road to the festival in Lostock Lane.
