Spring into Action launches Valentine's Campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire’s Spring into Action is spreading the love with the launch of its 2024 Valentine’s campaign.

Spring into Action is a community Iinterest company that believes in the power of love and kindness to create positive change in the community. Through it’s Meet N Match service, a friendship and dating agency, it supports adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults to find meaningful connections for friendship and romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone can get involved in sharing the love. A great gift for Valentine’s Day is a Pocket Hug, available from the website. https://www.meet-n-match.co.uk/product/pocket-hug/ It’s a thoughtful way of sending your friends, family or loved ones a hug when you can't be together, to let them know you care, or just to send them a hug. Or a gift to yourself to give yourself a little hug!

Most Popular

Spring into Action is a community interest company that believes in the power of love and kindness to create positive change in the community.

The Meet N Match project provides support throughout memberships, assisting people to make arrangements, as well as providing a chaperoned first date and ongoing support. It also runs social activities, like pub nights, discos, and evening activities. Supporting people to have a great night out in a safe environment.

The project has supported 300 people over the past year. "Attending Meet N Match, makes me feel included and valid" J - Participant at Clitheroe Event.

Lucy Hamlin, managing director said: “We all love, love, so it would mean so much if everyone got involved. Donations play a crucial role in making the charity’s events memorable and impactful. We would also love to hear from businesses that are interested in supporting us long term, or an official sponsor at one of our events. Our work makes a real difference to the people that we support. It enables them to make new connections, reduce social isolation and improves their confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring into Action is committed to creating a world where every individual, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and empowered to fully participate in life.

Its focus is on nurturing positive, healthy relationships, fostering equity, and developing essential life skills and dedicated to providing opportunities for individuals to access the community, build lasting friendships, and enjoy services that are friendly, fun, and enriching.

Volunteers are also such an important part of the company’s work, supporting everything it does. So, if you’d like to volunteer or support the Valentine’s campaign or you would like more information please contact:

Lucy Hamlin, managing director E: [email protected] or

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nott, events, and marketing manager E: [email protected]