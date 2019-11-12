Special offer: Take up this amazing half-price discount to some fantastic attractions in Blackpool

Here's your chance to explore some of the most exciting attractions in Blackpool for half the price with your FREE Merlin Resident’s Pass, valid on entry for you and up to three friends!

Pick up your FREE resident's discount card to save 50% on admission to:

Blackpool Tower Circus

Madame Tussauds Blackpool

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

The Blackpool Tower Eye

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Dino Mini Golf

Residents of FY and PR postcodes can pick up their free residents' discount card today!

Simply take proof of postcode and a passport-sized photo to Madame Tussauds Blackpool or the Blackpool Tower to save 50% on admission for you and three friends all year round.

It is valid on entry to Madame Tussauds Blackpool, The Blackpool Tower Eye, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, The Blackpool Tower Circus, Dino Mini Golf and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

Exclusion dates apply, see website for full terms and conditions www.theblackpooltower.com