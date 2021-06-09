Solar Eclipse: As we wait for Thursday's event, this is what it looked like in Preston in 2015
An annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, when the Moon will pass between Earth and the Sun, partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:32 pm
From the UK, the eclipse will occur late morning, according to experts.
Astronomers have said the phenomenon will begin at 10.08am on June 10 in the UK.
A maximum eclipse is expected to occur at 11.13am, when the Moon will cover close to one-third of the Sun.
The partial eclipse will then end at 12.22pm.
This is what the eclipse looked like in Preston in 2015:
Page 1 of 3