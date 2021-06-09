Solar Eclipse: As we wait for Thursday's event, this is what it looked like in Preston in 2015

From the UK, the eclipse will occur late morning, according to experts.

Astronomers have said the phenomenon will begin at 10.08am on June 10 in the UK.

A maximum eclipse is expected to occur at 11.13am, when the Moon will cover close to one-third of the Sun.

The partial eclipse will then end at 12.22pm.

This is what the eclipse looked like in Preston in 2015:

1. A six-year-old Eryc Jones enjoys the spectacle

2. This way to an out-of-this world show

3. Caitlin and Stuart Lambley

4. Astronomers and students gather on Maudland Bank, Preston