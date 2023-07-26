News you can trust since 1886
Simon Entwistle to give ghost tour at Samlesbury Hall: how you can book on

Hear the spookiest tales of Samlesbury Hall and beyond with resident expert, Simon Entwistle, on all things paranormal.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read

Hear the spookiest tales of Samlesbury Hall and beyond with resident expert, Simon Entwistle, on all things paranormal.

Standing on the A59 between Preston and Blackburn, Samlesbury Hall was built in 1325 by Gilbert de Southworth and remained home of the Southworth family until the early 17th century.

    Tour guide, Simon Entwistle, will mesmerize the entire family with his chillingly fascinating tales of Samlesbury Hall.

    Despite its eerie history and imposing exterior, the hall willl have a surprisingly warm and welcoming atmosphere. The storytelling style of guide, Simon Entwistle, is said to be both spooky and highly entertaining.

    The tour is scheduled to start at 11am and 2pm and is free of cost. However, Samlesbury Hall encourages visitors to show their support by donating to the registered charity (no 526052), keeping their historic roof in good condition.

    Alternatively, visitors can also enjoy a delicious lunch at the Heritage Cafe or waffles at Dotties.

    You can visit the hall at Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston PR5 0UP.

