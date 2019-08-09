Silver chain links Lancaster cancer sufferers

People across North Lancashire and South Cumbria are being invited to help create a unique silver chain that will be exhibited in galleries across the region.

LoveLinks is an exciting new community art project run by charity CancerCare which provides free therapy and support for people affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The charity will be holding special open workshops at which people, in return for a donation of £10, can craft their own silver link which will be joined with others to create a one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery.

The chain will then go on display in galleries and venues across North Lancashire and South Cumbria before being broken up and sold to raise money for the charity.

The classes are being run by professional jewellery maker Rachel Hearne, who also runs CancerCare’s therapeutic Creative Metals craft classes.

Rachel said: “The concept is inspired by the strength members of CancerCare’s Jewellery and Creative Metals Group gain from coming together at their weekly activity session.

“They have all been affected by cancer or other life-limiting health conditions, either as a patient themselves or having experienced the loss of a loved one. It’s inspiring to see them learn the techniques and develop the skills to make beautiful silver jewellery in an understanding, supportive and caring environment.

“By joining together, like the silver links in the chain, each unique individual becomes part of a stronger unit, supporting one another in the face of adversity.”

LoveLinks workshops will take place at:

l Halton Mill, Lancaster: September 14 from 10am to 3pm;

lCancerCare, Kendal: September 26 from 5 to 7pm;

lLancaster Community Fire Station:November 2 from 11am to 2pm.

Additional workshops in Kendal and Barrow will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

To book a place visit www.cancercare.org.uk call 01524 381820 or email rachel.hearne@cancercare.co.uk.

CancerCare is looking for volunteer calligraphers to add tributes to Books of Memories, which are displayed in each CancerCare centre, containing tributes to loved ones.

Contact Anna Webster on 01524 381820 or email /anna.webster@cancercare.org.uk.