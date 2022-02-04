School holidays 2022: Top things to do with your children in Lancashire this Spring half-term

There's loads to see and do all over the county, so we've found some of the best family friendly places to visit during the Spring half-term (Feb 14-18).

GO-KARTING

Is there anything more fun than Go-Karting? Whatever your age, whizzing round a track, racing your friends or family is a great way to spend some time in the half-term holidays.

Here are some places you can visit:

Formulakart, Blackpool - One of the region’s most exciting Go-Karting circuits, featuring a challenging 750m track. Visit their website here for details.

Euxton Karting, Buckshaw Village - a 200m outdoor Go-Kart track hosting adult and children's sessions, corporate events and parties. Visit their website here for details.

Prestige Go-Karting, Colne - Race track for karters over eight years, with adults and junior karts, plus lasertag shooting game. Visit their website here for details.

TEN-PIN BOWLING

Red Rose Bowl, Preston, is a whopping 24-Lane Bowling alley in the heart of Lancashire, offering fun for all the family and featuring a diner, pool tables and arcade machines. Open seven days a week you can enjoy a fun-filled day of ten pin bowling with prices starting at just £6. For more information visit the Red Rose Bowl website.

There's a host of other ten-pin bowling alleys in Lancashire including in Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Bolton and Wigan.

WATCH A MOVIE

Here are some of the movies that will be showing over half-term at Preston's Vue Cinema and other cinemas across the county.

Death On the Nile (12A)

Detective Hercule Poirot turns to Egypt where he must work out who killed a young heiress. Kenneth Branagh becomes Poirot again, directing and starring alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel of the same name and sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Unchartered (12A)

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

Marry Me (12A)

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, Marry Me features Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher - total strangers who agree to marry.

Fireheart (animated)

Ever since she was a child, Georgia Nolan has had only one dream: to become a fireman, just like her father. Unfortunately, in New York City in 1930, women are not allowed to be firemen.

Rumble (animated)

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Dog (tbc)

Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time.

CRAZY GOLF

Crazy golf is another fun activity for all ages and their are a number of great places in Lancashire you can try your skills:

The Flower Bowl, Preston - The Flower Bowl is a mixed leisure destination open seven days a week, from 9:30am to 10.30pm and has loads of things to do, including crazy golf. There's also a cinema, ten-pin bowling and even a curling rink! Visit their website here for details.

MiniLinks, Lytham St Annes - An 18 Hole Par3 golf course, crazy golf and pennines putting green, plus night golf. Visit their website here for details.

Adventure Golf, Blackpool - Each hole of Adventure Golf offers unique hazards ranging from jumps and bumps to rivers and underground tunnels, all adding to the fun of the game. Look out for the water hazard on holes 11 and 6, and tackle the figure eight spectacular on hole 9 – a first to the UK! Visit their website here for details.

TREE CLIMBING

Go-Ape, Rivington - High up in this open, spacious site, the Treetop Challenge offers the perfect blend of blood-pumping action and beautiful country views. With 13-metre-high platforms and a brilliant free-falling Tarzan Swing, this is the only Go Ape location in the UK to feature a zip wire over water. Visit their website here for details.

SEE NATURE

If you fancy something a little more relaxed, once you've ticked off your adrenaline-fuelled activity list, there are plenty of country parks, walks, wetland and nature reserves around the county. Here is a small selection:

Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley - 700-acre parkland with a lake, waterfall, adventure playground, cafe and visitor center. Great for all ages. Visit their website here for details.

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston - Wetland and woodland nature reserve, home to rare bird species, with a floating visitor village. A lovely spot to spend the morning or afternoon. Visit their website here for details.

Witch Wood - Lytham St Annes - Lovely spot to get to know nature well. Touch the green, feel the peace, refresh the mind. A really good walk within the beautiful town Lytham. A best place for nature lovers. Visit their website here for more details.

PLAY-AREAS

For the little ones there's a host of play-areas dotted throughout the county. Here are some of them:

Rascals Party and Play Center, Preston - Children's amusement center in Walton-le-Dale. It features a huge indoor play area, mini go-karting and a cafe for mums and dads.

The Playpad Zone, Leyland - Children's amusement center featuring a soft play area, mini go-karts and laser tag. Visit their website for details here.

Monkey Playland, Rossendale - Indoor play area plus inflatable bumper carz, hungry hippo and swing chairs. Visit their website for details here.

SKIING

Ski Rossendale - The Hill brings a slice of the Alps to Rossendale. Set in the picturesque valley, it is the premier outdoor ski and snowboarding center in the UK. Being a fun, family adventure with personal, professional coaching for everyone.

Experience the thrill of the Hill with its adrenaline packed activities, to suit all ages and abilities. Whether that be challenging yourself by skiing or snowboarding or just feeling the rush of wind as you tube down the slope. With friendly, experienced coaches, the Hill is a safe environment for all, whether it’s learning from the beginning or sharpening up your technique.

For more information visit the Ski Rossendale website.

Pendle Ski Club - Located in an Area of outstanding natural beauty in the heart of the Ribble Valley, Pendle Ski Club has something to offer skiers of all abilities - from families just getting started right though to the club's race squad which includes former member Dave Ryding, winter Olympian and currently competing with great success on the World Cup Slalom series.

For more information visit the Pendle Ski Club website.

Chill Factore, near the Trafford Centre, is packed with fun things to do for the whole family and is home to the longest real snow slope in the UK. From toboggan and snowboarding to ski lessons and private tuition, there's something for everyone.

For more information visit the Chill Factore website.