Saving Amy project Blackpool airport open day

My name is Eric Watkiss and I am a volunteer at the Lytham St Anne’s spitfire visitors centre, Blackpool airport.

I am project lead of a group restoring a World War II airplane, an Airspeed Oxford.

This is the same type of aircraft that the aviatrix Amy Johnson flew in 1941 when she mysteriously went missing.

Saving Amy Photo: Eric Watkiss

We are having a special day this Saturday, October 14 to promote this project and make people aware of Amy and her fate.

Amy became world famous in 1930 by becoming the first women to fly single handed from London to Australia.

Her family later lived in Blackpool. Her sister first followed by her parents after Amy’s death.

We have Amy Johnson re reactors A kids workshop making models of Amy aeroplane. We also have Jane Priston an expert on Amy’s life and the aircrafts cockpit will be on display .

The event is ticket only from our website .

I can be contacted on this email address or by mobile on 07715548401

Regards Eric Watkiss

Saving Amy project

See savingamy.net or on Facebook