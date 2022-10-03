The charity is asking anyone who is planning on visiting the Illuminations to form a mass family band of supporters for its annual Walk the Lights fundraiser.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to take part.

What is Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Walk the Lights?

The charity’s annual Walk the Lights fundraiser is a five-mile length along the promenade from Bispham tram stop to Starr Gate.

When will it take place?

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Walk the Lights is on Friday, October 7 from 6pm.

This year’s fundraiser is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is supporting the charity’s £1.3 million Guiding Light Appeal, which is set to bring SGRT – surface guided radiotherapy treatment – to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital in early November.

What is the Guiding Light Appeal?

Rosemere Cancer Centre undertakes all radiotherapy for the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria so treats approximately 240 patients a day five days a week.

SGRT, which uses a beam guiding near infra-red light system, will benefit every one of them and all future radiotherapy patients.

Its arrival means Rosemere Cancer Centre will become just the fifteenth out of the UK’s 65 specialist cancer centres to provide SGRT.

How do I take part in Walk the Lights?

To join Walk the Lights, go to www.rosereme.org.uk

Registration is £10 per person until midnight on Wednesday, October 5, or £15 to sign up on the night.

Children aged five and under can join in for free and all walkers are invited to Sharples Hall at the end of the walk for free refreshments.

What does Rosemere Cancer Foundation support?

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.