Roots Community Forum to be Held in Blackburn
Blackburn's vibrant community is set to gather for an empowering event as the Roots Community Forum takes place on Wednesday, March 27th. Hosted at St Luke's and Philips Church, the day promises to be a celebration of recovery and a platform for residents to voice their opinions on local services.
The forum aims to unite the community, offering insight into various accessible services in the area while encouraging constructive dialogue on the necessary changes within recovery services. It provides an invaluable opportunity for individuals to engage actively in shaping the future of their community's support systems.
Attendees can anticipate a day filled with informative discussions, collaborative initiatives, and a shared commitment to enhancing recovery resources. Whether seeking assistance or advocating for improvements, all voices are welcome at this inclusive event.
Mark your calendars for March 27th and join us at St Luke's and Philips Church for the Roots Community Forum—a testament to the strength and unity of Blackburn's residents in their journey towards recovery and resilience.