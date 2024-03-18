Roots Community Forum to be Held in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Attendees can expect informative discussions and collaborative initiatives, making it a pivotal opportunity to shape the future of recovery resources. Mark your calendars and join us in strengthening Blackburn's journey towards resilience.

Blackburn's vibrant community is set to gather for an empowering event as the Roots Community Forum takes place on Wednesday, March 27th. Hosted at St Luke's and Philips Church, the day promises to be a celebration of recovery and a platform for residents to voice their opinions on local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forum aims to unite the community, offering insight into various accessible services in the area while encouraging constructive dialogue on the necessary changes within recovery services. It provides an invaluable opportunity for individuals to engage actively in shaping the future of their community's support systems.

Roots Community Forum

Attendees can anticipate a day filled with informative discussions, collaborative initiatives, and a shared commitment to enhancing recovery resources. Whether seeking assistance or advocating for improvements, all voices are welcome at this inclusive event.