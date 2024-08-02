Ridgeway Farm in Blackpool has revealed its biggest and most intricate Maize Maze to date, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

Saturday, August 3 marks the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

This year's unique maze pays special tribute to the Lytham RNLI boat station, incorporating a stunning bridge that offers breathtaking views of the rural Fylde countryside.

Ridgeway Farm has announced the launch of its biggest and most intricate Maize Maze to date, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI | Contributed

There are also engaging interactive games that promise fun and adventure for visitors of all ages.

Helen, at Ridgeway Farm, said: “We are incredibly excited about this year’s Maize Maze and our summer activities.

“The maze is a wonderful way to honour the RNLI’s 200 years of service, and we can’t wait for visitors to enjoy the unique challenges and beautiful views it offers.

“Our August events are designed to provide memorable experiences for families, ensuring everyone has a fantastic time.”

As well as the maze, the Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road will also host a variety of activities in August that cater to all interests:

Messy Mondays

Kickstart your week with sensory play sessions designed for all ages.

Dive into a world of exploration and creativity every Monday.

Wild Wednesdays

Join Ridgeway Farm for Farm Walks and experience the beauty of nature first-hand.

Explore the farm's scenic trails and discover the diverse flora and fauna that call Ridgeway Farm home.

Mini Farmer Thursdays

Back by popular demand, Mini Farmer sessions with Farmer Helen will continue every Thursday.

These hands-on sessions offer children the chance to experience farm life, learn about animal care, and engage in farming activities.