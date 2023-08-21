Ribchester Art Club to host its first annual art exhibition since the Covid-19 pandemic
Ribchester Art Club will host its first annual art exhibition since 2019.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
The event will take place at St Peter & Paul’s Parish Centre in Stydd Lane, Ribchester, this Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday from 10am to 4pm each day.
Visitors can purchase paintings, handicrafts, and refreshments and there will also be a raffle.
To join the club, search for its new page on Facebook. Meetings are on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 1-30pm to 3-30pm.