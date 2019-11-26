Restore some relaxation to your life

Five things to do today....

Cinderella: A Fairytale

The Dukes theatre in The Round will be transformed into a wintry woodland for this year’s festive treat – Cinderella: A Fairytale.

Open until January 11, the Lancaster theatre will stage the first new version of Sally Cookson and Adam Peck’s Cinderella since its initial awardwinning production which went on to win an Off West End Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award.

Trees from Sizergh Castle near Kendal will adorn the set along with original music and dance routines spanning the forties to the sixties plus fantastic puppets.

Book via www.dukes-lancaster.org or call 01524 598500.

Merry & Bright

Get your spending off to a great start tonight with the Merry & Bright Shopping Event at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green. The evening begins at 7pm with a fashion show at 8.30pm. Entry is £3, see www.facebook.com/pg/gostlingbernie/events.

Yoga Class

If you're finding there’s too much stress at this time of year, relax with a Yoga Class. Hosted by British Wheel of Yoga qualified Frances Heaton, this friendly class takes place most Tuesdays, 7pm at The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Call 07518 469473 for more details.

Shed Seven

Marking the 25th anniversary of their first album, ‘Instant Pleasures’, you can expect a mix of the band’s classics as they peform live at King George’s Hall, Blackburn tonight. Book online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com, tickets £30.50.

Painting Classes

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

