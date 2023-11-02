Remember someone special with Light Up A Life

A St Catherine’s Hospice supporter has told how much the charity’s poignant Light Up A Life remembrance evenings mean to people.

Linda Baldwin makes special Light Up A Life dedications in memory of her loved ones, and joins with hundreds of local people in the peaceful gardens of St Catherine’s Park for the moving ceremonies each December.

“The Light Up A Life evenings are emotional but also uplifting,” she said. “Everyone comes together with a shared purpose to celebrate the lives of people we have lost, and to see the beautiful lights symbolising what they mean to us.

“Of course we think about the people we miss all year round, but the Christmas period is a poignant time when families gather and our loved ones are in our thoughts as we mark the festive season in our own ways.

Lights will shine in memory of special people in the gardens of St Catherine's Hospice this winter

“By making Light Up A Life donations, we’re also raising much-needed funds to support the hospice, to enable St Catherine’s to continue looking after our friends and families in their time of need, in such a caring and dignified way.”

Everyone is welcome to make a dedication in honour of those who are dearly missed; not only people who have experienced the care of St Catherine’s. The whole community is invited to the remembrance services, which are held over two nights to enable more people to attend.

The dedication evenings will take place on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December from 5.30pm in the hospice grounds in Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall, and will include music, readings, refreshments, and opportunities for remembrance. The lights will be switched on at 6.30pm on both evenings.

Linda, who also volunteers her time on the hospice’s reception, added: “Last year I was fortunate to volunteer in The Mill café on one of the evenings, handing out paper angels and butterflies for people to write a message or memory on, and hang it up on the Christmas tree. It was really heart-warming, and I felt privileged to hear people’s experiences and comfort those who shed a tear.

Linda Baldwin makes Light Up A Life dedications with St Catherine's Hospice each year

“I saw people who I’d spoken to at reception over the years, and it was nice to see them return to St Catherine’s for this meaningful occasion.”