Register now for the Chorley 10k or 2k Family Run as spaces start filling up

The third Chorley 10K and 2K Chorley Family Run are both taking place on Sunday May 8 in Chorley town centre and Astley Park, organised by Chorley Council, with support from Fylde Coast Runners.

The race is open to everyone from four years old and welcomes regular runners, fun runners, or those who just fancy giving it a go.

Those who have not yet signed up can do so here.

With only four weeks to go, registration for the Chorley 10K or 2K remains open.

Chris Sinnott, Deputy Chief Executive of Chorley Council said: “The day offers something for everyone. Of course there’ll be those who are regular, more serious runners as the event has become popular within the running community, there’ll be fun runners and those who have never done it before who just want to have a go and enjoy it with friends or family.

“It’s not just about running, for some it’s about trying something new, coming together as a community to cheer people on and enjoying the day”

The Chorley 10K is a chip-timed race with everyone who enters is invited to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Everyone across the finish line in the Chorley 10K or 2K race will receive a medal and possibly a sweet treat.

Both races will start and finish on Market Street in Chorley town centre with the 2K Family Run starting at 9:30am and the 10K race starting at 10:30.

Family, friends and residents are being urged to line the route and cheer on the runners, with the Council also promising a “a real festival atmosphere” in the town centre for the spectators to enjoy.

There will be a running village on Fazakerley Street where community groups and local businesses will be offering health, fitness, sport information and activities, including face painting for children.

Chorley town centre car parks are free on the day of the event.

You can sign up by visiting checkoutchorley.com/chorley10k

There will also be road closures in place on the day, expected from around 9:00am until 12:00noon on parts of Southport Road, St Thomas’ Road, Park Road, Market Street, with signage being on display in advance of the race.