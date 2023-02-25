Here’s all you need to know:

When will the Red Arrows display team be in Blackpool?

Save the date! The Red Arrows will perform at Blackpool Air Show on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The Red Arrows in the skies above Blackpool

Most Popular

They will be joined by the RAF Typhoon Display Team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight who are also confirmed for both days of the free event.

Bumper crowds

Last year, the Air Show was one of the region’s biggest events, attracting an estimated 250,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.

The Red Arrows, one of the world's foremost aerial aerobatic display teams will perform high above the seafront opposite The Blackpool Tower.

Amazing flying machines

The weekend show will also feature a whole host of incredible flying machines with the full programme of civil and military aircraft to be confirmed in coming weeks.

To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions in the Air Show Village on the Tower Festival Headland.

‘Extraordinary pulling power’

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Red Arrows will perform on both days of our Air Show for a second consecutive year.

“Last year’s event demonstrated the extraordinary pulling power of not just the Reds, but also the magnificent Typhoon display team and Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight.

“It promises to be another very special weekend in what is an action-packed calendar of free events in Blackpool this year.”