Progress Housing Group supports campaign to end domestic abuse against women and girls
Together, both organisations run women's refuges in South Ribble and Chorley, with Key Unlocking Futures also running programmes to support victims of domestic abuse, healthy relationship sessions in schools and a 24-hour helpline.
Over the 16 Days of Action, which starts on Saturday, November 25, also White Ribbon Day and ends on Sunday, December 10, Human Rights Day, both organisations will be sharing messages on social media to raise awareness of domestic abuse as well as explaining how people can support the campaigns and where they can get free and confidential advice 24 hours a day.
Colleagues from South Ribble and Chorley Women's Refuges will also be at Leyland Market on Friday, December 8, encouraging people to show their support by wearing a white ribbon badge made by the women and children staying at the refuges.
#ChangeTheStory is the leading message for this year's White Ribbon campaign, recognising that culture change doesn't happen overnight, but we can end men's violence against women and girls in our lifetimes. The campaign pledge and information have also been added to Progress Housing Group’s work vans to help spread the message.
In supporting the campaigns, Progress Housing Group Chief Executive Jacqui De-Rose said: "The White Ribbon and the 16 Days of Action campaigns give us a great platform to spread the message that anyone can be affected by domestic abuse, and that help and support is available.
"We want to reach as many people as possible to highlight what domestic abuse is and how people who may be suffering in silence can get the help they need."
For Lancashire-based support, please go to Key Unlocking Futures website www.keycharity.org.uk/help-and-support/domestic-abuse-support/ call South Ribble and Chorley domestic abuse helpline on 01772 435865 for free, confidential advice seven days a week.
Alternatively, if you are concerned about someone who may be at risk of domestic abuse, phone the free National Domestic Abuse Helpline in confidence, 24 hours a day, on 0808 200024 or visit www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
South Ribble Women's Refuge opened its doors in 2000 and has provided a safe haven to over 1000 women and their children.