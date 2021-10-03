Preston's Thank You Parade: proud Prestonians explain why they came along last night

3. The Clitheroe family

Christine Clitheroe, who came with daughter Sophie and son Patrick, said: "I've been doing the food hubs all through lock down with schools and community groups, so I've come to support them because I know a lot of the people, and I think it's amazing what they've done through the pandemic, everybody's come together. "They've gone from very few food banks to 80 odd in the space of year. It definitely makes you proud to be from Preston." Patrick added: "I like the lights! And the fireworks!"