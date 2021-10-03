Preston's Thank You Parade: proud Prestonians explain why they came along last night

Last night hundreds of Prestonians braved the rain in the city centre for the mayor's torchlight Thank You Parade and fireworks, designed as a tribute to key workers and a celebration of the city's community spirit.
Huddled under umbrellas, or cosied up in rain coats, Preston locals were still keen to show their pride in their city...
1. Early spectators
Pictured left to right: Chris King, Keeley Steele, Niamh King and Daniel Harrison. Keeley: "It’ll just be fun, it’s something nice to do. What about you Niamh, we’ve come to see the fireworks haven’t we?" Niamh: "Yes and watch my school!" Keeley: "Her schools dancing on the bus station, so yeah it's a nice thing to do, and even in the rain, you’ve still got people coming out!"
2. The parade's spectacular drums weren't for everyone...
Claire Mchize, who was waiting for the parade with her son Koby and daughter Ayanda, said: "I'm a key worker, my mum is and my sister is so we’ve all worked all the way through covid so we just wanted to join in!"
Koby added: "I like the drums!"
Niamh: "I don’t, they’re too loud!"
3. The Clitheroe family
Christine Clitheroe, who came with daughter Sophie and son Patrick, said: "I've been doing the food hubs all through lock down with schools and community groups, so I've come to support them because I know a lot of the people, and I think it's amazing what they've done through the pandemic, everybody's come together. "They've gone from very few food banks to 80 odd in the space of year. It definitely makes you proud to be from Preston."
Patrick added: "I like the lights! And the fireworks!"
4. Adele and Poppy
Adele Reid, who watched the parade with her daughter, Poppy, said: "It's something fun to do on a Saturday night with kids. I'm a key worker myself, I work in a school, so I wanted to come and take part!"